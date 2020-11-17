Closing date: November 22, 2020

Please Note that you will be required to have a current (within 3 months) Original Police Clearance as part of the selection process.

Job Title : Payroll & Tax Accountant

Reporting to : Senior Manager- Accounting & Finance

Grade Level : 14

Work Location : Nairobi

Purpose of Position

To provide overall payroll and tax administration ensuring timely submission and remittances whilst ensuring compliance with WVK Policies and guidelines and statutory regulations.

Major Responsibilities

Payroll Administration & Payment of staff final dues 40%

· Prepare monthly payroll for WVK and WV entities within Karen Complex (EARO, Somalia Office, and Vision Sacco)

· Ensure payroll information in the database is updated based on information received from WVK P&C and the other WV entities.

Maintain and update Payroll Master in accordance with the payroll changes.

Prepare Submit timely and accurate payroll reports for review before payment of any salaries (Input-15th, Review 21st-22nd, Approval 22nd and release on 23rd)

· Ensure timely payment of Salaries and benefits WVK and WV entities staff in liaison with P & C. Staff salaries should be released by 26th day of every month.**

· Prepare all terminal dues for staff and ensure accuracy in recoveries thereof including SACCO, advances and taxes etc.

· Facilitate timely payment of exiting staff finals dues.

Process Repatriation allowances for expatriates and international staff

Address payroll related queries, requests and discrepancies

Taxes and Statutory Deductions Payment 30%

· Prepare the annual tax returns by the 28th of every February for both PAYE and Withholding taxes in collaboration with the appointed tax consultant

· Ensure that the P9A forms are ready for disbursement for staff annual tax returns

· Prepare and pay monthly PAYE by the 9th of the following month for WVK, WVS, WVEARO

· Ensure timely preparation and submission of statutory payments (NHIF, NSSF-8th, PAYE- 8th, HELB-15th)**

· Ensure timely remittance of employee contrition’s to Pension Schemes and any other schemes **

· Support that the P9A forms for all staff are sent to all staff ready for their annual tax returns

· Process statutory deductions – Withholding tax and Withholding VAT on supplier payments and upload them in ITAX.

· Remit Withholding tax and Withholding VAT to KRA within the stipulated timelines.

Payroll Accounting and Reporting 25%

· Ensure all payroll transactions are accurately posted in the Sun System on a monthly basis by 30th of every month.

· Prepare schedules of all accounts 230 and ensure they are up to date

· Prepare payroll related invoices to relevant entities

· Prepare payroll related accounting schedules

· Ensure that reconciliation of salaries and Benefits in the Sun System and payroll is done by 30th of the following month.

· Submit report generated from the system to the vendors including, Jubilee Insurance company, KIMISITU SACCO, HELB, CBA Bank etc.

Others 5%

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Commerce, Business Management or equivalent.

· Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience.

· Accounting Qualification; CPA (K)

· Good oral and written communication skills.

· Result oriented and a team player.

· Highly motivated, self-driven, keen on details and willingness to learn.

· Must be a committed Christian with unquestionable integrity.

· The holder of this position must be results orientated and focused individual who is able to work under minimum supervision.

Conversant with accounting packages.

· Sun Systems Knowledge is an added advantage

· Membership of relevant professional bodies e.g. ICPAK.

How to Apply

Apply Here