Space and Style Ltd is an indigenously owned Kenyan company that has been in operation since 2002.

We are key players in the manufacturing, building and construction sectors; our core business activities being the manufacture and distribution of complete roofing solutions, including our ‘Made in Kenya’ Asili Roofing System as well as the market leading Decra Roofing Systems.

We also offer innovative Frametech steel building solutions and our technically unique range Flowplumb water management product solutions.

Our vision is to be ‘To be the premier provider of innovative specialized building solutions in Kenya and the region’.

We value Integrity and Professionalism where we aim to lead by example by taking responsibility for our corporate actions, by behaving in a transparent and accountable way to benefit our clients, the industry and society.

As we continue to transform our Company, our team is growing. In this regard, we are happy to announce a vacancy for an:

Inventory Accountant

(Weighbridge operation is an added advantage)

Responsibilities:

Operate the weighbridge; ensure accuracy in recording the weight of goods and ensure the net weight of goods tallies with that of dispatched/incoming goods.

Ensure inventory numbers are accurate and in sync with the ERP.

To ensure all products have minimum stock reorder levels.

Stock management; ensure products are dispatched (weight and total count) as per invoice and recorded in the ERP.

Supervise the stores and ensure all internal dispatch and warehousing procedures are followed.

Give insights on weighbridge reports; variances, root cause analysis and action plans for the whole business(procurement, warehousing and manufacturing)

Skills and Education:

You can execute the above mentioned responsibilities once hired.

Minimum education CPA.

Analytical – able to analyze stock data and provide insights.

Result oriented – able to execute tasks end to end and deliver on timelines without giving excuses.

Experience or deep understanding of accounting in a manufacturing company will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Send your CV and application letter to applications@spaceandstyle.co.ke

State the SUBJECT as Inventory Accountant

In the BODY of the EMAIL please state your CURRENT AND EXPECTED SALARY.

Your application letter should only state the initiatives you can bring to a newly setup weighbridge and the insights we can derive from such reports from an accounting/finance and manufacturing perspective.

Deadline: 3rd December 2020 – screening is on a rolling basis so you may get a cool as soon as your application is submitted.