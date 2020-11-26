Position: Factory Accountant

Location: Nandi County

Job Description

Sireet Outgrowers Empowerment and Producer Company Limited is putting up a modern tea factory known as Kamarich Empowerment Tea Factory located in Kaptumo Location, Aldai Sub-County in Nandi County, which will manufacture and produce high quality black CTC tea for export and retail markets. Our objective is to manufacture high quality tea through investment in modern tea production systems as well as ensuring that the factory operates efficiently with increased production capacity. The Company is seeking to recruit highly and self-motivated and result- oriented individual to fill the following open vacancy.

Responsibilities

Develop, review and implement financial policies that include among others financial reporting, financial management, accounts receivable management, accounts payable, fixed assets management

Develop and implement a financial strategy in line with generally accepted principles, international accounting standards, and legal framework in place from time to

Provide effective leadership to the finance team and develop the teams to achieve appropriate financial management skills. Trains and develops all staff on finance and manage Industrial Relations in finance department

Analyse financial statement of the company and give sound advice to the management as per the

Maintenance of accounting and preparation of management accounts e.g. (Cash flow, Income statement, and Balance sheet).

Provides updates on the Supplier Balances and

Salaries-farmers/Employees’ payments and follow ups

Computation of factory COP and recommending ways of cutting

Prepare business budgets/forecasting and Capital Expenditure Proposals, ensures that the business annual revenue budget & expenditure controls against approved budget are in

Computation of Boiler

Validate, updating and filing statutory returns and ensure tax compliance on all statutory obligations (VAT, PAYE, income Tax, NHIF, NSSF etc)

Made Tea-Updates on Auctions and Retail Made Tea

Supervise the staff within the Accounts Section of the Company;

In charge of the proper keeping of books of accounts and monthly financial statements;

Provide financial projections to enable/advise the board to effectively conduct its business;

Generate the yearly budget estimates and ensure that the budgetary allocations are adhered

Develop and manage an efficient filing system at the various company offices;

Ensure that proper books of accounts are kept at all times;

Participate in annual stock counts

Petty cash payment posting and reconciliation

Make periodical management reports on finance and accounts;

Provide support to internal and external auditors as and when required;

Maintain an accurate register of all the company assets at all times;

Continuously carry business risk assessment and propose to Board appropriate mitigation measures (i.e. insurance, audits, governance etc) to mitigate risks

Appraise the accounts section staff periodically.

Qualifications

Degree/graduate in finance or accounting

Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or its equivalent

Masters degree will be an advantage

Minimum of 10+ years post qualification experience, five of which must be in Tea Factory set

Experience in ERP systems

Knowledge in computer applications Especially MS Excel and other Accounting Packages and reporting Tools

Member of professional body

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the minimum requirements for these vacancy to send their applications, detailed CV, academic and professional certificates directly to the factory through email: recruit@sireetoep.co.ke

Addressed to;

The Group Manager

Sireet OEP/KETF plc.

P.O Box 301-30301, Nandi Hills

All applications to be received on or before 2nd December 2020. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted by 4th December 2020 for

Any form of canvassing or coercion will lead to automatic

The company does NOT demand any payments to receive and/or process any job application.

Sireet Outgrowers Empowerment and Producer Company is an equal opportunity Employer.

Detailed requirements for the advertised jobs can be obtained from the company website on sireetop.co.ke