Position: Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Deltar Auto Spare is one of Kenya’s premier import-oriented spare parts suppliers. The company focuses on offering professional services to its customers and seeks to employ hardworking, dynamic and innovative accounts assistant with a strong sense of integrity, detailed oriented and business minded. The incumbent should possess the following quantities and perform the tasks below:
Responsibilities
- Bank reconciliation.
- Remitting online KRA returns on i-tax Portal.
- Preparation of monthly balance sheet account reconciliations.
- Maintaining general administrative office functions.
- Handling day to day accounting functions.
- Maintain proper and updated books and records of accounts.
- Issue statements of accounts for each file whenever required.
- Experience with general ledger functions.
- Petty cash management and debt collection
- Any other tasks as assigned by Finance Manager
Qualifications
- Degree in Finance/Accounting.
- CPA an added advantage.
- Excellent in accounting packages and knowledge of QuickBooks systems.
- Attention to details.
- One year experience in a busy accounts office
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 30th November, 2020 COB to careers.deltar@gmail.com