Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Deltar Auto Spare is one of Kenya’s premier import-oriented spare parts suppliers. The company focuses on offering professional services to its customers and seeks to employ hardworking, dynamic and innovative accounts assistant with a strong sense of integrity, detailed oriented and business minded. The incumbent should possess the following quantities and perform the tasks below:

Responsibilities





Bank reconciliation.

Remitting online KRA returns on i-tax Portal.

Preparation of monthly balance sheet account reconciliations.

Maintaining general administrative office functions.

Handling day to day accounting functions.

Maintain proper and updated books and records of accounts.

Issue statements of accounts for each file whenever required.

Experience with general ledger functions.

Petty cash management and debt collection

Any other tasks as assigned by Finance Manager

Qualifications

Degree in Finance/Accounting.

CPA an added advantage.

Excellent in accounting packages and knowledge of QuickBooks systems.

Attention to details.

One year experience in a busy accounts office

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 30th November, 2020 COB to careers.deltar@gmail.com