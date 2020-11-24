Position: Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Deltar Auto Spare is one of Kenya’s premier import-oriented spare parts suppliers. The company focuses on offering professional services to its customers and seeks to employ hardworking, dynamic and innovative accounts assistant with a strong sense of integrity, detailed oriented and business minded. The incumbent should possess the following quantities and perform the tasks below:

Responsibilities

  • Bank reconciliation.
  • Remitting online KRA returns on i-tax Portal.
  • Preparation of monthly balance sheet account reconciliations.
  • Maintaining general administrative office functions.
  • Handling day to day accounting functions.
  • Maintain proper and updated books and records of accounts.
  • Issue statements of accounts for each file whenever required.
  • Experience with general ledger functions.
  • Petty cash management and debt collection
  • Any other tasks as assigned by Finance Manager

Qualifications

  • Degree in Finance/Accounting.
  • CPA an added advantage.
  • Excellent in accounting packages and knowledge of QuickBooks systems.
  • Attention to details.
  • One year experience in a busy accounts office

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 30th November, 2020 COB to careers.deltar@gmail.com

