(JG” K”) REF.BCPSB/07/2020,

Duties and Responsibilities

This will be the entry grade for professionals Accountants. An officer at this level will be required to deal with accounting operation in accounting unit or department. Work at this level will be subjected to occasional checks rather than close supervision;

Work will involve verification of vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down rules and regulation, data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cash book, ledgers, vote book, registers and preparation of simple management reports e.g. imprest and expenditure returns etc.;

He /she will be responsible for the save custody of government records and assets under him/her, analysis of the below the line accounts and may be deployed as a cashier where duties will entail receiving dully processed payment and receipt vouchers; writing cheques and posting payment and receipt vouchers in the cash book; balancing and ruling of the cash book on daily basis;

Arranging for withdrawals of cash of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times;

Extracting and providing cash liquidity analysis; ensuring security of cheques and cheque books;

Preparation of expenditure and authority to incur expenditure (AIE) funding returns on quarterly basis at district treasury level;

Preparation of appropriation in Aid (AID) returns on quarterly basis at unit or department level;

Paying personnel and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations and receipting of all money due and payable to government;

Reconciliation and generating daily and monthly reports for various ledgers;

Verification of payments vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulation;

Perform any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business related field (finance or accounting option) or equivalent from a recognized university OR Passed part III of the certified public Accountant (K) Examination or its approved equivalent qualification.

ACCA/CPA Part 1 or 2 will be an added advantage for those with first degree.

Worked in a similar capacity for at least 2 years in busy accounts department in either public or private sector.

Knowledge of IFMIS will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of Public Sector Financial Reporting Format is necessary.

Knowledge of Public Sector financial Regulation and procedure is necessary. Certificate in Computer application.

Ability to get on well with the diverse work force; Good knowledge in the professional field or specialization; Good communication skills; Ability to take instructions; Good organizational and supervisory skills.

Team playing skills; accuracy; care for resources; manual dexterity; Execution of instruction; interpersonal skills; analytical skills; records management skills.

Satisfies requirement of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya 2010 on leadership and integrity.

Terms: Permanent and Pensionable

Remuneration: As per Salaries and Remuneration Commission

How To Apply

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the Board shall not be receiving hard copy applications

by hand delivery, courier or post. In this regard, all written applications accompanied by scanned copies of the following the relevant document listed below should be sent to the board via

email onlyto secretary.bcpsb@baringo.go.ke and copied to secretarybaringocpsb@gmail.com

not later than 5.00 pm of Tuesday 24th November 2020.

All applications accompanied by scanned copies of relevant academic and professional certificates; a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card and any other relevant testimonials should be addressed to The Secretary/CEO; Baringo County Public Service Board; Mwalimu Plaza, 2nd Floor, West Wing, P.O. Box 585-30400, Kabarnet, sent by email only. No Hard copies will be received.

All applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity and must attach scanned copies of the following Chapter Six compliance clearance certificates: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID); Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); A Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); A Certificate from the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC); Certificate of Clearance from any of the recognized Credit References Bureaus in the Country.

All applicants are requested to indicate in the subject line of the email message forwarding

their application letters and documents, the title of the position applied for and BCPSB Reference No.

Baringo County Public Service Board is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified persons including PLWDS are encouraged to apply.