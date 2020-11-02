Job Title: Cost Accountant

Job Location: Optiven Business Centre – Acacia Junction in Kitengela

Job Overview:

We are looking for an experienced Cost Accountant to join our organization. The successful candidate will be responsible for performing cost analyses, determine costs of manufacturing, scrutinizing associated company expenses and preparing budget reports.

S/he should possess excellent analytical skills along with the ability to combine different data and calculate profit margins. Our ideal candidate should also be able to create detailed reports that present cost-effective solutions for our company.

Ultimately, s/he should build updated databases and manage cost information to maximize profitability for our company.

Duties and responsibilities:

Collect cost information and maintain an expenses database.

Construct data accumulation systems, analyze cost accounting data and assist with cycle count/physical inventories.

Assist in month-end closing, prepare journal entries as necessary, and analyze inventory evaluation, inventory roll forward.

Determine and calculate formulas for fixed and variable costs, such as purchases of raw materials and operations costs.

Review receipts and compare with actual charges to detect inaccuracies.

Maintain internal control documentation and test internal controls.

Plan budgets and prepare reports for each department within the company.

Prepare (monthly, quarterly and annual) cost forecasts.

Prepare detailed account analysis and reconcile sales, manufacturing costs and inventory, liability accounts within the company.

Prepare, analyze and report weekly, monthly, quarterly gross margin analysis by brand by customer type and also trends of highs and lows.

Review and analyze inventory and margin reports, conduct research and perform analytical studies in regards to cost analyses and profitability.

Support and assist internal department reporting requirements such as audit schedules, tax schedules and others.

Analyze month-end and year-end reports to identify and recommend cost-effective improvements

Ensure timely submission, accuracy and validity of inventory, gross margin schedules to management.

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Required qualifications.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.

Must be a CPA-K and a member of a professional body.

Must have at least 4 years’ working experience from construction or manufacturing sector as cost accountant, cost Analyst, etc.

Demonstrated in depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and cost accounting standards.

Thorough knowledge of accounting procedures.

Expertise in activity-based costing for fixed and variable costs in relation to the overall direct cost of a line of products

Familiarity with accounting software programs, such as QuickBooks, Sage, etc.

Proficiency in Excel and Microsoft Office products.

Must be above 30 years of age

Excellent analytical skills with an attention to detail

Ability to research, compile, analyze and interpret data

Good written, verbal communication and collaborative skills

Ability to analyze and reconcile complex accounts and reserves

Ability to work independently under minimal supervision.

Strong organizational and communicational skills.

Must possess excellent reporting skills

Must be a team player.

Proven time management skills and ability to work under strict deadlines

Integrity, with an ability to handle confidential information

Professionalism

Applications:

If you believe you have high performance culture, positive mental attitude and are self-driven, then send your resume to https://optivenjobapi.optiven.co.ke/optivenJobAPI/public/ on or before 21st November 2020 with the Title: Cost Accountant.

NB: We do not charge for job applications and interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.