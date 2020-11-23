Job Vacancy: Accountant

Our Client in real estate is looking for an Accountant.

The right candidate has five years’ experience in accounting and must be actively doing monthly returns in a busy organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure transparency and efficiency of financial processes
  • Manage debtors and creditors and ensure a strong cash flow system
  • Generate and dispatch invoices
  • Prepare and submit timely financial reports and statements
  • Carry out bank reconciliations
  • Properly record financial transactions
  • Ensure statutory payments are made on time
  • Manage petty cash
  • Prepare for and facilitate external audit
  • Prepare budgets and ensure they are followed
  • Responsible for payroll management
  • Manage monthly and periodic returns
  • Respond to queries from customers

Job Requirements

  • At least CPA Part 2 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent
  • At least 5 years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory
  • Able to demonstrate good management skills
  • Excellent MS Office Skills
  • Experience with accounting software
  • Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments
  • Must have a good grasp of the returns process
  • Very good communication skills
  • Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines
  • Ability to build stakeholder relationships
  • Must have very keen attention to detail
  • A strong team player

The Gross Salary for the position: Kes 50,000.00.

If interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by 2 pm Wednesday 25th November 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

