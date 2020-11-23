Job Vacancy: Accountant
Our Client in real estate is looking for an Accountant.
The right candidate has five years’ experience in accounting and must be actively doing monthly returns in a busy organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure transparency and efficiency of financial processes
- Manage debtors and creditors and ensure a strong cash flow system
- Generate and dispatch invoices
- Prepare and submit timely financial reports and statements
- Carry out bank reconciliations
- Properly record financial transactions
- Ensure statutory payments are made on time
- Manage petty cash
- Prepare for and facilitate external audit
- Prepare budgets and ensure they are followed
- Responsible for payroll management
- Manage monthly and periodic returns
- Respond to queries from customers
Job Requirements
- At least CPA Part 2 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent
- At least 5 years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory
- Able to demonstrate good management skills
- Excellent MS Office Skills
- Experience with accounting software
- Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments
- Must have a good grasp of the returns process
- Very good communication skills
- Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to build stakeholder relationships
- Must have very keen attention to detail
- A strong team player
The Gross Salary for the position: Kes 50,000.00.
If interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by 2 pm Wednesday 25th November 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted