Job Vacancy: Accountant

Our Client in real estate is looking for an Accountant.

The right candidate has five years’ experience in accounting and must be actively doing monthly returns in a busy organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure transparency and efficiency of financial processes

Manage debtors and creditors and ensure a strong cash flow system

Generate and dispatch invoices

Prepare and submit timely financial reports and statements

Carry out bank reconciliations

Properly record financial transactions

Ensure statutory payments are made on time

Manage petty cash

Prepare for and facilitate external audit

Prepare budgets and ensure they are followed

Responsible for payroll management

Manage monthly and periodic returns

Respond to queries from customers

Job Requirements

At least CPA Part 2 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent

At least 5 years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory

Able to demonstrate good management skills

Excellent MS Office Skills

Experience with accounting software

Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments

Must have a good grasp of the returns process

Very good communication skills

Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to build stakeholder relationships

Must have very keen attention to detail

A strong team player

The Gross Salary for the position: Kes 50,000.00.

If interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by 2 pm Wednesday 25th November 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted