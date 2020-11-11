GRADE ORPP 7

Duties and responsibilities

An officer at this level will be responsible for performing a variety of accounting work of limited scope and under the guidance of a senior officer. Specifically, work will involve:-

Preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Balancing of cashbooks and imprest and advances ledgers;

Maintaining of deposits and imprest ledgers;

Collection of revenue (AIA); and

Data entry and routine accounting

Qualifications

For Appointment to this Position one must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C and at least a C in English/ Kiswahili, and Mathematics;

Passed Part III of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or its recognized equivalent;

Registered with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Terms of Service

The successful candidate will serve on pensionable terms.

NOTE

Shortlisted applicants will be required to present originals of the following documents: a) National identity card or passport; b) Academic and professional certificates and transcripts; c) Any other relevant supporting documents and testimonials; and d) Clearances from the following bodies to demonstrate compliance with Chapter (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureau; and

Directorate of Criminal Investigations

How to Apply;

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing two copies of ORPP job application form. The application form can be downloaded from the ORPP website, orpp.or.ke

Candidates should submit their applications together with a copy of national identity card//valid passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents so as to reach the Office on or before 25th November,

Applications in a sealed envelopes clearly be marked with the position applied for, should be sent by post/hand delivered/emailed/addressed to:

The Registrar of Political Parties, Lion Place, 1st Floor

Karuna close, Waiyaki Way, Westlands P.O Box 1131-00606, NAIROBI.

Email: careers@orpp.or.ke

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.