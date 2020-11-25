Closing date: December 3, 2020

About CRS



Catholic Relief Services (CRS) carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners, people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.CRS has worked in Kenya since 1965. Over the years, CRS’ focus shifted from direct relief and food distributions to a comprehensive development program that works with partners and enhances local capacity. CRS Kenya development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance and peacebuilding.

Job Summary:



You will provide technical support on beneficiary and donor accountability to a range of project design and implementation issues in line with CRS MEAL Policy on Accountability and other program quality principles and standards, donor guidelines, and industry best practices, to advance the delivery of high-quality programming to the poor and vulnerable. You will lead the development, roll-out and implementation of the Country Program level Feedback and Response Mechanism (FRM), ensuring key stakeholders are informed of and can access the mechanism easily and effectively. Your thorough and service-oriented approach will ensure that CRS staff consistently apply accountability systems and guidelines that enable listening to and understanding the diverse needs of the women and men, girls and boys we serve, and reflecting those needs in the project’s decision-making processes and interventions. Your knowledge, and support will contribute to how effective, adaptive and innovative CRS’ accountability systems are across the globe.

Roles and Key Responsibilities:

* Develop country program accountability framework and guidelines regarding information sharing, beneficiary participation, feedback and response mechanisms for CRS Kenya

* Lead set up and implementation of Country Program Feedback and Response Mechanism in line with CRS policy on beneficiary accountability, and industry standards (Humanitarian Accountability Partnership /Core Humanitarian Standard), while advancing the use of ICT4MEAL.

* Support projects to set-up and implement project level accountability mechanisms that align with the country program accountability framework, while advancing the use of ICT4MEAL.

* Manage the Country Program Feedback and Response Mechanism (FRM), including receiving, documenting, consolidating, referring and tracking response to feedback received from various channels while ensuring professionality and confidentiality.

* Conduct quality data capture, analysis including patterns and trends and reflections on information from the feedback and response mechanisms to enable the CP to improve its programming.

* Review and refine accountability practices in the Country Program on a periodic basis and address any gaps or challenges that arise.

* Support integration of accountability into project design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

* Build capacity of country program staff in accountability, including raising awareness on CRS beneficiary and donor accountability policies and Humanitarian Accountability Partnership (HAP) standards.

* Foster respectful relationships and dialogue regarding accountability with project staff, community members and stakeholders.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

* Strong analysis, critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills with ability to make sound judgment.

* Strong relationship management skills with ability to influence and get buy-in from staff and local partners not under his/ her supervision from diverse geographical and cultural settings.

* Proactive, results-oriented and service-oriented.

* Attention to details, accuracy and timeliness in executing assigned responsibilities.

* Presentation, facilitation, training, and mentoring skills.

* Strong active listening and communication skills using both formal and informal approaches.

* High integrity with ability to manage sensitive information professionally while maintaining confidentiality.

* Ability to work independently and under pressure, to plan and prioritize work.

Required Languages –

Excellent verbal and written communication in English, able to write reports in an understandable manner

Travel – Must be willing and able to travel up to 50%.

Supervisory Responsibilities

None

Key Working Relationships:

Internal: Other MEAL (CP, EARO, Global) staff, Non- MEAL Project Officers and Managers

External: Community members, partner staff, other local stakeholders, MEAL staff from peer agencies

Basic Qualifications

* Bachelor’s Degree in Demography, Social Sciences, Statistics, International Development or other MEAL related field is required. Master’s degree would be a plus.

* Professional training in beneficiary accountability and/ or protection.

* Minimum of four years of work experience in project management in the field of MEAL, specifically beneficiary accountability and for an NGO.

* Experience designing, implementing and building capacity on accountability systems while employing adult learning principles.

* Experience in participatory methods and community engagement techniques that encourage dialogue.

* Experience working with stakeholders at various levels and strengthening partnerships.

* Experience collecting data using mobile-data collection and management software (e.g. Commcare, I-form builder, Kobo, ODK).

* Basic knowledge of statistics interpretation (descriptive statistics) with experience analyzing data using SPSS or other data analysis software

* Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), Web Conferencing Applications and information management systems.

MEAL Competencies

* Demonstrates elementary understanding and has little or no experience of applying MEAL in Design and MEAL in Management competencies. Shows willingness and potential to learn about the competency.

* Demonstrates basic knowledge and ability and, with guidance, can apply Evaluation, Analysis and Critical Thinking and ICT for MEAL competencies in common situations that present limited difficulties.

* Demonstrates solid knowledge and ability, and can apply Monitoring, Accountability and Learning competencies with minimal or no guidance, in the full range of typical situations. Would require guidance to handle novel or more complex situations.

Agency-wide Competencies (for all CRS Staff)

These are rooted in the mission, values, and guiding principles of CRS and used by each staff member to fulfill his or her responsibilities and achieve the desired results.

* Integrity

* Continuous Improvement & Innovation

* Builds Relationships

* Develops Talent

* Strategic Mindset

* Accountability & Stewardship

CRS offers a comprehensive benefits package and the opportunity to work in a collaborative, mission-driven culture that is committed to improving the lives of the poor throughout the world.

***Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

Disclaimer:

This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

CRS’ talent acquisition procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation. CRS Kenya strives to be a place where a diverse mix of talented people want to come and work, stay, and do their best.

CRS is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Closing Date: December 03, 2020

Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.

How to Apply

Application URL:

Apply Here