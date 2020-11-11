Wednesday, 11 November 2020– Esma Platnumz, the sister to Diamond Platnumz, has blamed her husband’s social media addiction for their flopped marriage.

Esma got married as a third wife to a man called Msizwa, through a lavish wedding, that was aired live on TV, only for the hyped marriage to hit rock bottom after three months.

Speaking in an interview with Wasafi TV, Esma said that she frequently confronted her ex-husband for being addicted to Instagram.

She revealed that when they started dating, he was not a social media fanatic but after they settled down for marriage, he deviated all his attention to Instagram.

“When I started dating Msizwa, he was not a social media person,” she said.

“I think he was just acting because when we’d take pictures, he would refuse and stay aside. I wanted a gentleman, who is not into photos and social media,” she added.

Esma said that she would wake up and find her ex-husband busy on Instagram at 5 AM.

“When we got married, we started quarrelling because he was too much into Instagram. Imagine when we were dating, he wasn’t an Instagram person.

“He started changing. I would wake up at 5 am and find him on Instagram,” she ranted during the interview.

Simba’s sister, who is a well-known drama queen, said that when she got married, she wanted her marriage life to be private but her husband was obsessed with social media

“I wanted my marriage to be private, not out there.

“I want to live my life and publicize my business.

“I have spoken to him many times about this but he didn’t listen. “That is what he loves. I don’t want him to be fighting with people on social media” she added.

Esma said that if she wanted a husband who loves social media attention, she would look for one.

“If I wanted that, I’d look for that. That will destroy our marriage. So I decided to leave him with his Instagram,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST