Friday, 27 November 2020 – A lady who was looking for a job has leaked chats between her and a CEO, who wanted to ‘have a taste’ of her in exchange for a job.

Instead of employing the lady from to her qualifications, the shameless CEO promised the lady that if she spreads her legs to him, she will get the job on the spot.

He even promised to take her to a posh hotel of her choice.

But the lady turned down his offer and put it clear that she won’t lose her dignity in pursuit of a job.

She further lectured the randy boss, telling him to respect himself since he is a married man and warned him to stop exploiting jobless women.

Here are the chats that she leaked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.