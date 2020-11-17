Tuesday, 17 November 2020 – The internet has erupted after it emerged that former Tusker Project Fame Contestant, David Major, has fallen from grace to grass.

David Major was among the most promising talents in the once-popular reality music show.

He used to drive ladies crazy with his soothing voice and good looks.

However, the young man’s life is completely wrecked after he reportedly turned into a drug addict.

According to Kahawa Tungu, the former TPF star is mostly spotted loitering in the streets shabbily dressed and looking like a zombie.

He spends most of his time along Mirema Drive high on drugs.

The former TPF star has nowhere to call home.

He sleeps in the streets after he was kicked out of his rented house.

Here’s a photo of David Major, who had a promising music career, in the streets looking like a zombie.

Here are photos during his glory days.

