Thursday, 26 November 2020 – A bizarre incident was witnessed in Mutuga Village, Kirinyaga County after a 65-year-old man was buried inside his bedroom.

According to well-placed sources, the deceased, who is a renowned tea farmer in the area, had told his family that he wished to be buried inside his bedroom when he dies.

Onlookers watched from a distance as family, friends, and guests attended the unusual send-off.

The bizarre burial was presided by Deacon Jackson Muchiri of AIPCA Church.

The preacher said that during his 38 years of Ministry, it was his first time to see a Christian being buried inside his house.

“Normally, people are buried outside, this is a new one, I have not seen this in my 38 years of service,” Muchiri said.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST