Saturday, 14 November 2020 – Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, has surprised her mother with an early Christmas gift.

The witty comedian, who is known for hilarious YouTube videos, took to her Instagram page and shared photos of the lovely home that she has built for her mother, earning praises from Netizens.

The 10-year-old comedian said that she decided to build her mother a decent house since she has been very supportive to her comedy career.

She thanked her mother for prayers and promised to build her a posh mansion next year.

“I built this for you Mom. For all the prayers; all the encouragement and support.

“Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year.

“Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell; my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she posted on her Instagram accompanied by photos of the home.

The young girl is making a killing from brand endorsements and You Tube monetization.

She is among the most sought after comedians in Nigeria despite her young age.

