Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has said almost half of all people in Nairobi and Mombasa have already contracted Covid-19 and their bodies have developed antibodies to fight the virus.

In a finding announced on Wednesday, KEMRI said 30 to 40 percent of the population in the two cities and surrounding counties is probably no longer susceptible to the virus.

The researchers made this conclusion after testing for antibodies to the Covid-19 in blood donated across Kenya, and among pregnant mothers visiting the Kenyatta National Hospital, as well as among KNH’s health workers.

Kemri says the epidemic is now likely past its peak in Nairobi and central Mombasa.

However, the researchers did not calculate a national seroprevalence but it is possible that more than four million Kenyans have already contracted and survived the virus.

The presence of antibodies in the blood indicates that you were likely infected with Covid-19 at some time in the past.

It may also mean that you have some immunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST