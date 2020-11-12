Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said 50 million Kenyans are being forced to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to reward former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with a position, after he was rejected by the electorate in 2013 and 2017.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Ahmednasir, who is popularly known as Grand Mullah, termed the BBI as a ‘the greatest constitutional amendment paradox facing Kenya’

“The GREATEST CONSTITUTIONAL PARADOX facing Kenya today is that 50 million Kenyans are being forced to change our constitution at the BEHEST or ORDER of a person (Hon Raila) we WILFULLY REFUSED to give popular mandate in 2013 and twice in 2017..ajabu za nabi Musa!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The outspoken lawyer also termed BBI as a ‘Luo community affair’ saying they greedily refused to allocate any shares to the other 7.5 regions of the country thus giving the document a very narrow ethnic subscriber base.

“Hon Raila, odm & Luo-Nyanza have taken 100% shareholding in bbi.They have greedily refused to allocate any shares to the other 7.5 regions of the country thus giving bbi a very narrow ethnic subscriber base. Let us see the end result,” Ahmednasir noted.

