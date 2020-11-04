Position Scope
Reporting to the designated supervisors, Meru County Microfinance Corporation, the Clerk will be responsible for-:
Key Responsibilities
- Customers recruitment
- Marketing Corporation’s products to potential customers
- Appraising customer creditworthiness
- Developing and implementing individual work plans and ensuring a healthy and growing portfolio
- Monitoring loan repayments
- Making and submitting periodic progress reports
- Data entry
- Any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications/Skills/Experience
The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies:-
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in a business related field from a recognized institution
- High level of integrity
- Proficiency in IT skills;
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
How to apply
If you fulfil the above requirements, please send your application to the undersigned including a cover letter, CV, ID, testimonials, a day time telephone number, email address and three referees not later 25th November 2020. Hand delivered applications can be dropped at the Corporations Head Office Reception, County Mansionette Building 1st floor upon signing a delivery at that office.
Managing Director,
Meru County Microfinance Corporation,
P.O BOX 2564-60200,
Meru.