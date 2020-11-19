Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Former Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Joey Muthengi, has revealed the qualities that she is looking for in a man after kissing many frogs.

Speaking in an interview with a local media house, the pretty media girl revealed that she wants a man with good vibes, and besides having good vibes, he must add value to her life.

Joey, who is 35 years old, disclosed that she has in the past dated men with good looks and money but the relationships ended in premium tears.

“I used to have all this checklist, this tall, this complexion, this much money, and I have dated all those different types of guys.

“You just find that it doesn’t mean the relationship is going to be successful.

“Now I just want good vibes and someone who adds value to my life,” Joey said.

She further cleared the air on rumours that she was dating retired Kenyan international footballer, MacDonald Mariga.

The soft-spoken radio presenter revealed that she met Mariga for the first time when they were doing an advert for a local betting company and they became good friends.

She described Mariga as a humble man with a good heart.

“I met him at the audition, I didn’t know him before that but he’s such a good person.

“He has such a great heart, very humble, very generous and he made me free comfortable throughout the whole process,’’ she clarified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST