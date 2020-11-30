SUPPORT STAFF – JOB GROUP „C‟ (30 POSTS) VACANCY No. 42/2020/KCPSB
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintenance of general cleanliness of offices and its environment
- Messengerial duties
- Preparation/serving tea and other refreshments (if any).
- Clerical/filling and typing
- Ensuring safety, proper care and maintenance of office property
- Any other duties assigned to you by your supervisor
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-
- Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind
- Holder of Kenyan Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE).
- Must be proficient with computer skills
- Must be a person of high integrity
How to Apply
All applications should be submitted on or before Thursday 12th November, 2020 by 4:30Pm in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category(position) which they fall and addressed to:-
The Board Secretary
Kwale County Public Service Board
P.O BOX 4 -80403 KWALE
Posted or hand delivered at the Kwale County Public Service Board Offices next to Kwale District Hospital and opposite Baraza Park – Kwale Town.
Applicants must attach copies the following documents:-
- National Identity Card
- Academic and professional certificates
- Leaving certificates and other testimonials (if any)
- Clearance certificates from the following Government entities:-
- KRA Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority
- Self Declaration Form from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)
- Certificate of Good Conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)
- Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)
- Clearance Certificate from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)
All applicants submitting their applications directly to our offices should be on face masks and adhere to health protocols like keeping social distance and washing your hands.