SUPPORT STAFF – JOB GROUP „C‟ (30 POSTS) VACANCY No. 42/2020/KCPSB

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintenance of general cleanliness of offices and its environment

Messengerial duties

Preparation/serving tea and other refreshments (if any).

Clerical/filling and typing

Ensuring safety, proper care and maintenance of office property

Any other duties assigned to you by your supervisor

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:-

Be a Kenyan citizen of sound mind

Holder of Kenyan Certificate of Secondary education (KCSE).

Must be proficient with computer skills

Must be a person of high integrity

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted on or before Thursday 12th November, 2020 by 4:30Pm in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category(position) which they fall and addressed to:-

The Board Secretary

Kwale County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 4 -80403 KWALE

Posted or hand delivered at the Kwale County Public Service Board Offices next to Kwale District Hospital and opposite Baraza Park – Kwale Town.

Applicants must attach copies the following documents:-

National Identity Card

Academic and professional certificates

Leaving certificates and other testimonials (if any)

Clearance certificates from the following Government entities:-

KRA Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Self Declaration Form from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of Good Conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Clearance Certificate from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

All applicants submitting their applications directly to our offices should be on face masks and adhere to health protocols like keeping social distance and washing your hands.