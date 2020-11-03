Position: Research Assistant (3 Positions) KMR/7 Vacancy No. FN-013-11-2020
Reports to: Data Coordinator
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications
- Diploma in Information Technology, Community Health, Social Work or related fields
- Computer proficient with good knowledge of Microsoft Office
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Ensure Blue/Green card and CRFs are entered in to the electronic databases (OpenMRS, Clinic data works, NCD).
- Pull pre-programmed reports from Open MRS on a weekly basis and send it to the supervisors every
- Compile weekly Blue/Green card and NCD card data entry report and send it to the
- Pull the weekly retention report and share with the Retention
- Support in correction of frequent data errors identified by the data
- Update the appointment tracking
- Making initial contacts with potential study subjects and introducing them to the study
- Recruit and obtain informed consent from study
- Manage calendar of appointments under supervision of study
- Filing and maintaining study documents as Patient files in the CCC
- Deliver reminders of appointment dates to study participants
- Trace study participants
- Ensuring proper documentation on all the study CRFs as well the MOH forms and Registers
- Maintaining and uploading study data on a daily basis under supervision of data officer
- Accurate and prompt study
- Transport Reimbursement for referred participant
- Other duties as assigned by the Data Coordinator
Other required skills:
- Must be keen and attentive to details and have ability to follow instructions and procedures properly.
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Must be non-judgmental and flexible to mix with all cadres of people
- Prior knowledge of Health Management Information Systems is desired
- Must have good interpersonal skills, flexible and a team
- Ability to ride a motorbike (with a valid driving license) will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.