Position: Research Assistant (3 Positions) KMR/7 Vacancy No. FN-013-11-2020

Reports to: Data Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

Diploma in Information Technology, Community Health, Social Work or related fields

Computer proficient with good knowledge of Microsoft Office

Duties and Responsibilities:

Ensure Blue/Green card and CRFs are entered in to the electronic databases (OpenMRS, Clinic data works, NCD).

Pull pre-programmed reports from Open MRS on a weekly basis and send it to the supervisors every

Compile weekly Blue/Green card and NCD card data entry report and send it to the

Pull the weekly retention report and share with the Retention

Support in correction of frequent data errors identified by the data

Update the appointment tracking

Making initial contacts with potential study subjects and introducing them to the study

Recruit and obtain informed consent from study

Manage calendar of appointments under supervision of study

Filing and maintaining study documents as Patient files in the CCC

Deliver reminders of appointment dates to study participants

Trace study participants

Ensuring proper documentation on all the study CRFs as well the MOH forms and Registers

Maintaining and uploading study data on a daily basis under supervision of data officer

Accurate and prompt study

Transport Reimbursement for referred participant

Other duties as assigned by the Data Coordinator

Other required skills:

Must be keen and attentive to details and have ability to follow instructions and procedures properly.

Excellent written and verbal communication

Must be non-judgmental and flexible to mix with all cadres of people

Prior knowledge of Health Management Information Systems is desired

Must have good interpersonal skills, flexible and a team

Ability to ride a motorbike (with a valid driving license) will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.