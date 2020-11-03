Position: Research Assistant (3 Positions) KMR/7 Vacancy No. FN-013-11-2020

Reports to: Data Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Information Technology, Community Health, Social Work or related fields
  • Computer proficient with good knowledge of Microsoft Office

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure Blue/Green card and CRFs are entered in to the electronic databases (OpenMRS, Clinic data works, NCD).
  • Pull pre-programmed reports from Open MRS on a weekly basis and send it to the supervisors every
  • Compile weekly Blue/Green card and NCD card data entry report and send it to the
  • Pull the weekly retention report and share with the Retention
  • Support in correction of frequent data errors identified by the data
  • Update the appointment tracking
  • Making initial contacts with potential study subjects and introducing them to the study
  • Recruit and obtain informed consent from study
  • Manage calendar of appointments under supervision of study
  • Filing and maintaining study documents as Patient files in the CCC
  • Deliver reminders of appointment dates to study participants
  • Trace study participants
  • Ensuring proper documentation on all the study CRFs as well the MOH forms and Registers
  • Maintaining and uploading study data on a daily basis under supervision of data officer
  • Accurate and prompt study
  • Transport Reimbursement for referred participant
  • Other duties as assigned by the Data Coordinator

Other required skills:

  • Must be keen and attentive to details and have ability to follow instructions and procedures properly.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication
  • Must be non-judgmental and flexible to mix with all cadres of people
  • Prior knowledge of Health Management Information Systems is desired
  • Must have good interpersonal skills, flexible and a team
  • Ability to ride a motorbike (with a valid driving license) will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

