Job Title: Business Process Associate

3 Vacancies

This is an Entry Level Position

Target Start Date: 01 December

Job Description: A Business Process Associates will be required to work on data related projects.

The ideal candidate should have: –

Excellent listening, verbal and written communication skills.

IT or Business related Bachelors/Diploma holder preferred

Excellent Typing Speed of 40WPM and above.

Knowledgeable basic in PC operations

Knowledgeable in internet.

Ability to work with detail and accuracy

Enjoy working in a research and data analysis environment

Good analytical and problem solving skills

Flexible to accommodate shift job including night shifts and must be ready to relocate to Kitengela, Athi River or Mlolongo.

Previous BPO/KPO in a data related project a plus.

A valid certificate of Good Conduct.

If you think you are the one we are looking for: We invite you to attend our walk-in interview for BPA position at our office ADEC Kenya Services EPZ Ltd.

General Clause: Upholds to the Company’s vision to excellence by cultivating high performing employees using innovative processes and creative technology that bring value to its customers and performs any other duties assigned by the Site Head.

Interviews will be conducted on Monday, 30th November at 9.00AM.

Please come dressed officially for interview and carry a copy of CV only.

Remember Social distancing and wearing of Masks will be highly observed.

For further clarification on direction:

Contact Person: Morrine Maina – 0734555688/0731744234

Email address- kenya@adec-innovations.com

ADEC Office directions: Athi River EPZ Drive, off Namanga road; turn-off to left opposite Kitengela Police station.

( Pick a matatu that goes to Kitengela alight at the final stage/bus stop=> Board a Boda Boda to the main gate of the EPZ => Ask for directions to Incubator one once at the EPZ Main Gate)

Note: No candidate will be allowed in after 9.00AM.

This is an Entry Level Position.