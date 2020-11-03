VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Biovision Africa Trust (BvAT), a not-for-profit organization established in Kenya in 2009 by the Swiss-based Biovision Foundation for Ecological Development, is situated on the main campus of the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) in Kasarani, Nairobi. The Trust’s goal is to alleviate poverty and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Kenya and other African countries, through dissemination of information and knowledge on appropriate technology, to improve human, animal, plant, and environmental health. BvAT supports the Biovision Farmer Communication Programme (FCP), the Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative (EOA-I), Knowledge Centre on Organic Agriculture (KCOA) and other agro-based initiatives in Africa.

BvAT is seeking to recruit qualified persons for the following vacant positions:

FARMER FIELD ASSISTANTS (FFA) – 3 POSITIONS IN MURANGA, BUNGOMA AND MAKUENI COUNTIES

Job Purpose & Scope:

Contribute to the promotion and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and technologies through participatory, market-oriented approaches to meet the needs of smallholder farmers while staying relevant to the context of the project.

Specific Duties & Responsibilities:

Responsible for an updated and resource center consolidated database of farmers being (currently submitted monthly via Kobo Toolbox) reached through FCP activities.

Carry out farmer trainings to community groups to provide relevant knowledge and skills development on ecological sustainable agriculture practices and technologies.

Promote use of organic and ecologically sustainable farming methodologies through establishment of demonstration plots in selected farms.

Participate in field days and agricultural shows.

Carry out school trainings and participate in other school events to promote knowledge and skills development on ecological sustainable agriculture technologies for school going children.

Train farmer groups on sound organizational development in order to benefit from better and more reliable markets.

Conduct regular farmer visits and follow-ups to deepen skills and knowledge acquired from other training activities.

Using FCP participatory methods and tools, lead farmer groups in participatory needs identification and analysis leading to development of farmer action plans

Facilitate linkages with organic sector value chain actors with a focus to support improved access to markets by the target farmers.

Promote the use of FCP information and communication pathways (TOF magazine, TOF radio and Infonet) to increase awareness and knowledge on benefits of organic farming and environmental conservation.

Proactively engage and coordinate with relevant County governments departments, NGOs and other institutions in your region of operation and foster mutual beneficial partnerships.

Respond in a timely manner to queries raised by farmers through visits to the resource centres and BvAT’s Tusemezane platform.

Complete in a timely manner staff appraisal with the Farmer Field Officer in line with BvAT’s Appraisal system.

Participate in monthly center project review meetings and present your monthly activity plans and reports submit using the provided templates (currently provided under the Kobo Toolbox).

Perform other related duties as may be required and assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements:

Education and Knowledge

Diploma in organic agriculture, agricultural extension, rural development, crop production, livestock development, community development or any other closely related discipline in any agriculture related field

Work experience

At least 2 years in a similar position

Specialized Knowledge and skills required

Communication Skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Report writing skills

Monitoring and evaluation

Data collection and entry

Computer skills

Personal Attributes

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Self-discipline

Flexibility

Creativity

How to apply:

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the requirements, please submit your detailed CV and application letter indicating summary of your key qualifications and expected salary to

careers@biovisionafricatrust.org

The closing date for applications is 9th November 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Biovision Africa Trust is an equal opportunity employer.