Position: .NO 1/09/2020

Village Administrator III, JG “G” [236 POSTS]

Terms of service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan citizen;

Be in possession of Post Secondary Certificate;

Has been a resident in the respective village Unit for a continuous period of not less than 5 years prior to the appointment

Must be at least 25 years of age

Responsibilities

Coordinate, Manage and supervise the general administrative functions in the village including:

Ensuring and co-coordinating the participation of the village unit in governance

Assisting the village unit to develop the administrative capacity for the effective exercise of the functions and powers and participation in governance at the local level

Exercise any functions and powers as delegated by the County Public Service Board

Chairing of the Village Council Meetings

Appointment of Village Elders with the approval of the County

Establishment of the village council

Supervision of Village Elders

Resolution of non-judicial and non-criminal disputes in accordance with the traditional disputes resolution systems

Perform any other function assigned by the Ward Administrators

How to apply

Applications including detailed Curriculum Vitae (C.V), Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identification Card or Passport and any other supporting documents should be submitted in sealed envelope, clearly marked on top left side, the Sub county, Ward and Village of residence so as to reach the undersigned on or before 20th November, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Hand delivered applications should be submitted to the County Public Service Board Offices located next to the Governor’s Office.

Bungoma County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities, Minority and Marginalized groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

PLEASE NOTE: Bungoma County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

The Secretary/CEO County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 2489-50200 BUNGOMA