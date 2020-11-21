Friday, November 27, 2020 – At least 21 passengers were arrested yesterday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as they were planning to sneak to Dubai with fake Covid-19 free certificates.

The 21 were arrested following an impromptu inspection by port health officials from the Ministry of Health.

During the inspection, some of the passengers were also intercepted with fake yellow fever certificates.

According to reports, 100 passengers on a recent flight from Kenya to Dubai presented Covid-19 negative certificates upon arriving in UAE.

However, 50 of them tested positive for the virus when they were tested at Dubai International airport.

The inspection came days after the United Arab Emirates issued a visa ban to 13 countries including Kenya.

According to the UAE Foreign Affairs Ministry, the directive was given to curb the rise of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other countries involved in the ban included; Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Tunisia, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen

The decision was not, however, clear on how many categories of visas, either business, tourist, transit, or student, would be affected by the suspension.

The Kenyan DAILY POST