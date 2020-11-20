Our client in the financial sector based in Nairobi is urgently seeking to fill the role of Credit Consultant (20).

Duties and Responsibilities:

Client outreach and promotion of the company’s products in order to achieve agreed sales targets.

Client search and consulting.

Marketing of company products in and out of the office to bring on board more potential clients

Excellent customer service to maintain good relationships

Ensure that loan application forms are duly filled properly and ensure all attachments required are availed.

Report to management and advice on progress and any challenges you may be facing.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned by management.

Core Competencies

Passion for sales

Team player

Ability to learn fast and adapt to new environments.

Energetic.

Honest

Good communication and negotiation skills

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Solution Maker

Minimum Qualifications

Be in possession of a Bachelors’ Degree in Banking/ Finance or Marketing

Must have good understanding of credit policies

Must have at least a minimum of a certificate in a business related course

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in a Microfinance or credit company

Have a clean background from previous/current employer(s)

How to Apply

Suitable candidates should submit their application together with an updated CV to mcvoi@peopleedgeconsulting.co.ke not later than 30th November, 2020.

The above role will attract a gross salary of KShs 100K – 120K per month.