Our client in the financial sector based in Nairobi is urgently seeking to fill the role of Credit Consultant (20).
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Client outreach and promotion of the company’s products in order to achieve agreed sales targets.
- Client search and consulting.
- Marketing of company products in and out of the office to bring on board more potential clients
- Excellent customer service to maintain good relationships
- Ensure that loan application forms are duly filled properly and ensure all attachments required are availed.
- Report to management and advice on progress and any challenges you may be facing.
- Performing any other duties as may be assigned by management.
Core Competencies
- Passion for sales
- Team player
- Ability to learn fast and adapt to new environments.
- Energetic.
- Honest
- Good communication and negotiation skills
- Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.
- Solution Maker
Minimum Qualifications
- Be in possession of a Bachelors’ Degree in Banking/ Finance or Marketing
- Must have good understanding of credit policies
- Must have at least a minimum of a certificate in a business related course
- Must have at least 3 years’ experience in a Microfinance or credit company
- Have a clean background from previous/current employer(s)
How to Apply
Suitable candidates should submit their application together with an updated CV to mcvoi@peopleedgeconsulting.co.ke not later than 30th November, 2020.
The above role will attract a gross salary of KShs 100K – 120K per month.