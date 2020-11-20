Our client in the financial sector based in Nairobi is urgently seeking to fill the role of Credit Consultant (20).

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Client outreach and promotion of the company’s products in order to achieve agreed sales targets.
  • Client search and consulting.
  • Marketing of company products in and out of the office to bring on board more potential clients
  • Excellent customer service to maintain good relationships
  • Ensure that loan application forms are duly filled properly and ensure all attachments required are availed.
  • Report to management and advice on progress and any challenges you may be facing.
  • Performing any other duties as may be assigned by management.

Core Competencies

  • Passion for sales
  • Team player
  • Ability to learn fast and adapt to new environments.
  • Energetic.
  • Honest
  • Good communication and negotiation skills
  • Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision.
  • Solution Maker

Minimum Qualifications

  • Be in possession of a Bachelors’ Degree in Banking/ Finance or Marketing
  • Must have good understanding of credit policies
  • Must have at least a minimum of a certificate in a business related course
  • Must have at least 3 years’ experience in a Microfinance or credit company
  • Have a clean background from previous/current employer(s)

How to Apply

Suitable candidates should submit their application together with an updated CV to mcvoi@peopleedgeconsulting.co.ke not later than 30th November, 2020.

The above role will attract a gross salary of KShs 100K – 120K per month.

