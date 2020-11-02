Closing date: March 31, 2021

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute engaged in multidisciplinary, evidence-based policy research. Our researchers address important issues and challenges facing Africa in areas such as education, health, population, aging, urbanization and wellbeing. We engage with policymakers in the region to disseminate our research findings and influence policy decisions to improve the quality of life in Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit at least two researchers to work in its Education and Youth Empowerment Unit.

Responsibilities (dependent on level appointed):

● Provide leadership to scientific research team or project in an area related to education and/or youth empowerment;

● Contribute to policy engagement and the unit’s strategic planning;

● Lead and contribute to proposal development and fundraising for research projects in the unit;

● Mentor junior researchers and facilitate in the Center’s training programs as needed;

● Secure and manage the necessary human, financial and material resources in the unit, project or program;

● Represent the Center at high level national, regional and international forums, including relevant technical working groups and expert committees;**

● Contribute to institutional publications including and not limited to lay dissemination materials such as policy/research briefs and fact sheets; and

● Oversee data quality and analyses.

Qualifications and Experience:

● PhD in educational psychology, sociology of education, education administration, education management, economics of education, test and measurement, linguistics, teaching methods in mathematics or a language, comparative and international education, technology education, special education, curriculum studies, policy studies with a focus on education, statistics with application in education, development studies, gender studies, or any other related discipline.

● Experience working in a research institution, conducting research, leading research programs or managing research projects.

● Experience with conducting impact evaluations of education interventions will be an added advantage.

● Must be fluent in English; being multilingual (English and French) will be an added advantage.

● Excellent scientific writing skills.

● Good quantitative or qualitative skills; experience with mixed methods will be an added advantage provided one is very strong in quantitative or qualitative methods.

● Strong proposal writing skills and track record of winning research grants.

Successful candidates may be appointed at postdoctoral level (0-2 years after PhD), Associate Research Scientist (3-5 years after PhD), Research Scientist (6-11 years after PhD) or Senior Research Scientist (12+ years after PhD) levels depending on experience and track record. The above positions come with an attractive, internationally-competitive remuneration package including medical, travel and life insurance cover. Allowances toward in-relocation (for those recruited from outside Kenya) and dependents’ education are also provided. Nationals of sub-Saharan African countries are highly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their application in English, and include:

I. A letter of application;

II. A statement of research interests and goals (1-2 pages); and

III. CV with contact details of three referees

through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until the positions are filled.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org**

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons**