Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board invites applications from suitable qualified persons (Internally) to fill the following position(s):

PRINCIPAL ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR, GRADE CPSB-06 (2 Posts) V/No. 63/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 56,370 x 2,750 – 59,120 x 2,920 – 62,040 x 3,080 – 65,120 x 3,440 – 68,560 x 3,590 – 72,150 x 3,790–

75,940x 3,800 –79,740 x 3,810 –83,550 x 3,810 –87,360 p.m.

Responsibilities

An officer at this level will be deployed to work in either the office of a Cabinet Secretary or a Principal Secretary in a state department.

Taking oral dictation;

Using e-office to research and process data;

Operating office equipment;

Attending to visitors /clients;

Handling telephone calls;

Handling customer inquiries and complaints;

Coordinating schedules of meetings and appointments; (viii)Coordinating travel arrangements;

Ensuring security of office records, equipment and documents including classified materials;

Ensuring security, integrity and confidentiality of data;

Establishing and monitoring procedures for record keeping of correspondence and file movements;

Maintaining an up to date filling system in the office; (xiii)Preparing responses to routine correspondence

Managing office protocol and etiquette;

Managing petty cash and any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

In addition, the officer will guide and supervise other administrative services

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;

Served in the grade of Chief Assistant Office Administrator Job Group’ M” for a minimum period of (3) years;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examination Council;

OR

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) stages I, II, and III from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects:

Shorthand III (minimum 120 m.)

Typewriting III (50 p.m.)/ Computerized Document Processing III;

Business English III/Communications II;

Commerce II;

Office practice II;

Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management III;

Secretarial Duties II;

Certificate in Secretarial Management Course lasting not less than three (3) weeks from Kenya School of Government or any other recognized institution;

Certificate in Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application from a recognized institution;

Demonstrate professional competence in office administrative

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

How to Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 4210, 30200

Kitale

NOTE: To meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, applicants are required to get certificates from the under listed organizations:-

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption

Criminal Investigation

Credit Reference Bureau.

Copies of these certificates MUST be attached to the applications.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Trans Nzoia County Public Service Board does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsbtransnzoia@gmail.com or cpsb@transnzoia.go.ke and phone number: 0713635352 only.

All applications should reach the Board Secretary, Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board, Board’s Offices situated after Mt. Elgon Hospital next to Kenya Red Cross Kitale Offices on or before 27th November, 2020.