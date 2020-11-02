(JG “G”)

Responsibilities

Will be reporting to the Administrative Officer

Processing data;

Operating office equipment;

Record keeping and filing;

Ensuring security of office records;

Any other duty assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have a Diploma in a relevant area.

Experience of at least 5 years.

Terms of service: Contract

How To Apply

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19, the Board shall not be receiving hard copy applications

by hand delivery, courier or post. In this regard, all written applications accompanied by scanned copies of the following the relevant document listed below should be sent to the board via

email onlyto secretary.bcpsb@baringo.go.ke and copied to secretarybaringocpsb@gmail.com

not later than 5.00 pm of Tuesday 24th November 2020.

All applications accompanied by scanned copies of relevant academic and professional certificates; a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card and any other relevant testimonials should be addressed to The Secretary/CEO; Baringo County Public Service Board; Mwalimu Plaza, 2nd Floor, West Wing, P.O. Box 585-30400, Kabarnet, sent by email only. No Hard copies will be received.

All applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity and must attach scanned copies of the following Chapter Six compliance clearance certificates: Certificate of Good Conduct from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID); Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); A Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); A Certificate from the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC); Certificate of Clearance from any of the recognized Credit References Bureaus in the Country.

All applicants are requested to indicate in the subject line of the email message forwarding

their application letters and documents, the title of the position applied for and BCPSB Reference No.

Baringo County Public Service Board is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified persons including PLWDS are encouraged to apply.