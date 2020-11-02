Position: Accounts Intern

Working hours: Full time

No of Positions: 2

Job Code: V/NO KLRC/5/2020

Monthly stipend: As offered by the Kenya Law Reform Commission Kshs. 15,000.

Terms of service: Twelve (12) months Internship Programme

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

The internship programme will offer opportunities for the interns to acquire and develop valuable technical and professional skills while gaining requisite work experience. The programme is also aimed at inculcating in the interns values and principles of public service.

Responsibilities

Completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors;

Documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment; and

Actively participating in activities designed for purposes of mentorship.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen aged between 20 and 34 years;

Have graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Law (LL.B) from a University recognized in Kenya; and

Have a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Any other relevant qualifications will be an added advantage

Fluency in verbal and written English and Kiswahili;

Be proficient in computer skills;

Willingness to accept feedback to improve individual performance on the job;

Strong inter-personal skills and ability to maintain high professional relationship with colleagues;

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications attaching COPIES of the following documents:

National Identity Card; Academic and Professional Certificates; Any supporting documents and testimonials;

Successful candidates will be required to have,

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; and Medical Insurance cover by a reputable medical insurance firm or the National Hospital Insurance Fund Cover (NHIF). Originals of their National Identity, Academic and Professional Certificates

Candidates are also required to provide names of two referees who must be familiar with their previous work/academic experiences indicating their telephone, postal and email addresses.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary/Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Law Reform Commission

Reinsurance Plaza, 3rd Floor, Taifa Road

P.O Box 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

Applicants are required to download the application form KLRC-HR-1C and delivered to the Kenya Law Reform Commission on 3rd Floor, Room 321 on or before the 3rd December, 2020 at 5 pm.

N.B.

Persons with disability and those from minority and marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.

If you are successful, you will be required to have a Personal Accident Insurance Cover for the duration of the internship

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.