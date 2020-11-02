The Kenya Law Reform Commission is a state agency whose mandate is to keep under constant review all the laws of the land, to ensure that the laws adhere to the letter and spirit of the constitution, are just, simple, accessible, procedurally fair, economic and generally responsive to societal needs.

The Commission is committed to providing the youth with opportunities to acquire, sharpen their knowledge and gain technical/practical skills to complement their studies in order to enhance their employability in line with the Kenya Vision 2030.

To this end, the Commission is seeking to recruit young, dynamic, self-driven and inquisitive Kenyans for the vacant positions of interns in its offices.

ACCOUNTS INTERNS (2) TWO POSTS V/NO KLRC/5/2020

Responsibilities

Completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors;

Documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment; and

Actively participating in activities designed for purposes of mentorship

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen aged between 20 and 34 years;

Have graduated with a Bachelors Degree in the following disciplines, Bachelors of Commerce (Accounts), Bachelors of Business Administration (Accounts) or related field from a University recognized in Kenya;

Any other relevant will be an added advantage

Skills

Fluency in verbal and written English and Kiswahili;

Be proficient in computer skills;

Willingness to accept feedback to improve individual performance on the job;

Strong inter-personal skills and ability to maintain high professional relationship with colleagues;

How to Apply

Terms of service: Twelve (12) months Internship Programme

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications attaching COPIES of the following documents:

National Identity Card;

Academic and Professional Certificates;

Any supporting documents and testimonials; Successful candidates will be required to have,

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations; and

Medical Insurance cover by a reputable medical insurance firm or the National Hospital Insurance Fund Cover (NHIF).

Originals of their National Identity, Academic and Professional Certificates

Candidates are also required to provide names of two referees who must be familiar with their previous work/academic experiences indicating their telephone, postal and email addresses.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary/Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Law Reform Commission Reinsurance

Plaza, 3rd Floor, Taifa Road

P.O Box 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

Applicants are required to download the application form KLRC-HR-1C from KLRC website (www.klrc.go.ke), and delivered to the Kenya Law Reform Commission on 3rd Floor, Room 321 on or before the 3rd December, 2020 at 5 pm.

N.B.

Persons with disability and those from minority and marginalized communities are encouraged to apply.

If you are successful, you will be required to have a Personal Accident Insurance Cover for the duration of the internship

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.