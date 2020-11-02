Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Reports To: Station Accountant & Finance Manager

Location: Ongata Rongai and Nakuru

Age: 25 – 35 years

Salary: Ksh.35,000/-

SPECIFY THE LOCATION YOU ARE APPLYING FOR.

We are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.

Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,
  • Confirm and reconcile customer accounts, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly,
  • Review and reconcile project performance and avail accurate reports monthly,
  • Monitor and reconcile expenses,
  • Manage the bulk fuel accounts for suppliers and customers, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly.
  • Prepare and present the profit and loss statements, give feedback and make proposals for improvements,
  • Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,
  • Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems
  • Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines,
  • Reconcile stocks for the petrol Station including stocks in tank, stocks in transit and stocks sold,
  • Carry out market analysis for purposes of price analysis and projections,
  • Any other duties assigned by the Management from time to time

PERSON SPECIFICATION

  • CPA part II qualification is a MUST,
  • MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,
  • MUST be a resident of Nakuru or Rongai or its environs,
  • 3 years working experience as an accounts assistant. Experience working at a petrol station will be an added advantage

The candidate will be expected to:

  • Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,
  • Accept responsibility for and in teams,
  • Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation,
  • Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,
  • Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,
  • Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply
  • Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

Candidates who meet the requirements should apply for the position through recruitment2hnsm@gmail.com.

ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

