Job Title: Accounts Assistant
Reports To: Station Accountant & Finance Manager
Location: Ongata Rongai and Nakuru
Age: 25 – 35 years
Salary: Ksh.35,000/-
SPECIFY THE LOCATION YOU ARE APPLYING FOR.
We are seeking an individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.
Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,
- Confirm and reconcile customer accounts, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly,
- Review and reconcile project performance and avail accurate reports monthly,
- Monitor and reconcile expenses,
- Manage the bulk fuel accounts for suppliers and customers, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly.
- Prepare and present the profit and loss statements, give feedback and make proposals for improvements,
- Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,
- Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems
- Ensure statutory compliance, before the set deadlines,
- Reconcile stocks for the petrol Station including stocks in tank, stocks in transit and stocks sold,
- Carry out market analysis for purposes of price analysis and projections,
- Any other duties assigned by the Management from time to time
PERSON SPECIFICATION
- CPA part II qualification is a MUST,
- MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,
- MUST be a resident of Nakuru or Rongai or its environs,
- 3 years working experience as an accounts assistant. Experience working at a petrol station will be an added advantage
The candidate will be expected to:
- Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,
- Accept responsibility for and in teams,
- Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation,
- Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,
- Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,
- Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply
- Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,
Candidates who meet the requirements should apply for the position through recruitment2hnsm@gmail.com.
ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.