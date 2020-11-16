Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board invites applications from suitable qualified persons (Internally) to fill the following position(s):

SUPPORT STAFF [3] / SANITARY CLEANER [3], CPSB 18 (10 Posts) V/No. 64/2020

Salary Scale: Ksh. 13,280 x 250–13,530 x 300 –13,830 x 320–14,150p.m.

This is the entry grade for messagerial cadre. The officer will be reporting to a senior staff who will guide and task assignments from time to time,

Responsibilities

Reports to the immediate supervisor for day today’s work

Leaning of Office premises or grounds

Carrying out messagerial duties

Locking and opening of offices

Preparing tea for office staff

Cleaning office furniture and equipment

Any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Has basic education

Has worked in the County Government of Trans Nzoia for a minimum of one year

Certificate of Good Conduct

How to Apply

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials and Identity Cards should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the position being applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary,

Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 4210, 30200

Kitale

NOTE: To meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, applicants are required to get certificates from the under listed organizations:-

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Ethics and Anti-Corruption

Criminal Investigation

Credit Reference Bureau.

Copies of these certificates MUST be attached to the applications.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Trans Nzoia County Public Service Board does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsbtransnzoia@gmail.com or cpsb@transnzoia.go.ke and phone number: 0713635352 only.

All applications should reach the Board Secretary, Trans-Nzoia County Public Service Board, Board’s Offices situated after Mt. Elgon Hospital next to Kenya Red Cross Kitale Offices on or before 27th November, 2020.