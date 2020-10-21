Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – City socialite Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, caused a stir sometime back after a photo of her practicing witchcraft surfaced online.

Amber Ray was pictured with a hen in a witchdoctor’s den reportedly seeking for special powers.

The wife of city politician, Zaheer Jhanda, even accused her of using witchcraft to wreck her marriage.

At the time, the curvy socialite was having an affair with Zaheer.

Amber Ray has denied that she uses witchcraft during a question and answer session with her fans.

The controversial socialite said that she has never used witchcraft since she was born.

She further said that she will one day explain her side of the story after Zaheer’s wife accused her of using dark forces to wreck her marriage.

This is what she posted.

