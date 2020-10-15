Thursday, October 15, 2020 – A section of youths in Kakamega has turned down President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ksh 1.9 Billion school furniture tender.

The youths claimed that the project was not economically viable as some of the materials required were not readily available in the county.

Most of the artisans in the county have rejected the tender with Thursday, October 15, being the final day of submission of letters of acceptance after being awarded the contracts to produce desks.

On September 19, Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha visited the same workshop to assess the progress of the project.

One of the artisans revealed that the price being quoted by the Government in the tenders is below the production cost, hence the rejection of the tender.

“It is very embarrassing that we were given the price, we were given tenders, but the price is below the production cost given the quality of products needed.”

“The production cost is way above the price quoted by the Ministry by over Ksh1,500.”

“The Government also needs to educate us on how to pay Value Added Tax (VAT), and of course give us enough time to do the work,” he noted.

He noted that they have been advised to take loans from banks and produce the desks within two weeks, which they claim is not enough.

He added that the Ksh.3,800 that the Government quoted did not fully cover the production cost, transport to schools and VAT.

The artisans appealed to the Government to consult with them on the pricing as some sub-counties lack proper banking structures to enable them take up loans.

The workshop had been tasked with producing 50 desks and chairs which they claim is not enough to cater for the students in the county.

“I was to be paid Ksh190,000 for the 50 desks, but the production cost is about Ksh260,000, so if you add 25% interest plus VAT you can see it’s a loss.

“I have written a letter declining the offer, and I have explained my reasons,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST