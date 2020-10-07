Position: Youth Internship

Duration of service: The contract duration is six (6) months with possible extension for another six months owing to performance of the intern and availability of funds. All the statutory deductions applicable to consultants shall apply.

Supervision: The Youth Intern will be working within the Council of Governors committee on Education, Gender, Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services Committee, supervised by and reporting to the committees’ sector lead.

Job description

The Council of Governors is established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act 2012 to carry out the following mandates;

(a) Consultations amongst county governments;

(b) Sharing of information on the performance of the counties in the execution of their functions with the objective of learning and promotion of best practice and where necessary, initiating preventive or corrective action;

(c) Considering matters of common interest to counties;

(d) Dispute resolution between counties;

(e) Facilitating capacity building for governors;

(f) Receiving reports and monitoring the implementation of inter –county agreements on inter-county projects

(g) Considering matters referred to the Council by a member of the public; and

(h) Consideration of reports from inter-governmental forums on matters affecting national and county interests or relating to performance of counties.

The Council has put in place a secretariat and 18 committees supported by technical persons. The Gender, Education, Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services Committee is one such committee which is tasked with considering, reviewing and monitoring policy and legislation on matters relating to the aforementioned sectors and making relevant recommendations. The committee also monitors the implementation and adherence of international standards and national policy and legislation at the county level and makes appropriate recommendations. The committee also handles all matters related to the 7 mentioned sectoral areas in the 47 County Governments besides acting as a liaison between the Counties and other National Government agencies.

Unemployment in Kenya is marked by inequality and discrimination as Kenya’s youth unemployment is higher than national unemployment average. Access to gainful employment and income opportunities for young people in Kenya is hindered by lack of capital, information, and relevant skills, among Kenyans, most of who are youthful population. With the Kenyan youth facing their normal fair share of life challenges related to their age, a proper response to youth challenges needs the involvement of young people themselves in decision-making and political leadership.

Currently, there is a gap within the committee since there is no technical person dedicated to ensuring matters relating to the Youth sector are implemented. The Council is keen on ensuring that Youth issues are mainstreamed in all the operations of the Council as well as those of County Governments. As such, it is imperative that a Youth intern is brought on board to advance the Youth agenda both within the Council of Governors and in County Governments.

Responsibilities

• Support in the collection of information and data on the performance of County Governments in the Youth sector;

• Assist in the facilitation and monitoring of youth mainstreaming activities in the Council of Governors’ committees;

• Support in the creation of sensitization/awareness on youth programmes / projects by the County Governments;

• Support in the development of training and promotional materials in conjunction with the Gender and Education team on youth approaches;

• Continuously update and maintain an accurate data base for all the County Executive Committee Members, County Chief Officers and County Directors in charge of Youth;

• Assist in ensuring youth and youth with disabilities integration in the day-to-day activities at the Council of Governors;

• Support in the convening, coordination and minute writing during Committee meetings;

• Ensuring that all reports are written and submitted within required timelines and quality;

• Support intra and inter-agency and governmental consultations on Youth and related issues;

• Undertake research work on contemporary issues, analysis of documents and preparation of position papers, policy briefs, and success stories in the Youth sector;

• Maintain up to date records of all the decisions, agreements, reports and other documents concerning the Committee;

• Support in the analysis and review of policy and legislative frameworks in the Youth sector of concern to County Governments;

• Support the implementation of the day to day activities and programmes under the Gender, Youth, Sports, Children, Culture and Social Services Committee;

• Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications

Degree in Communication, Social Sciences, Gender Studies or other related degree.

Experience in documentation and report production for high‐level and/or technical meetings.

Highly motivated and dynamic personality with a good degree of autonomy, eager to take initiative and capable to perform in team work.

Full computer literacy in Microsoft Office Package suite and in the use of web browser capability.

Knowledge and understanding of government related processes and terminologies.

Knowledge of youth mainstreaming work in Kenya especially in policy formulation, legislation.

Strong interpersonal skills – including but not limited to – the ability to work under pressure with restrictive timelines and to establish and maintain effective working relationships with people.

A good understanding of devolution.

Good knowledge of Gender, Disability and Youth issues.

Excellent spoken and written English skills.

Excellent communication skills (oral, written and presentation).

Ability to communicate effectively with people of diverse backgrounds, gender, national and cultural backgrounds.

The ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail, deadlines and report writing.

Ability to work under pressure

How to apply

Interested persons should send a CV including names and addresses of three referees and an Application Letter ONLY to e-mail address internship@cog.go.ke on or before 5 p.m. Monday 12th October 2020, indicating the name of the position applying for in the subject on the email.

Council of Governors is an equal opportunity employer