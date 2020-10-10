Saturday, October 10, 2020 – As the country held national prayer day at State House, Nairobi, which was convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was missing in action.

But according to sources, Raila and his wife Ida Odinga were in Bondo in a ceremony where Gikuyu elders and eminent persons from the community had visited for a dialogue.

The meeting is the first of its kind and the Mt. Kenya elders are expected to reportedly install Odinga as Kenyatta’s successor.

The second part of the meeting is expected to take place on October 30, 2020, when Nyanza elders will pay a visit to leaders in Nyeri County.

Some of the other leaders who attended the ceremony included; Siaya Senator James Orengo, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Suba North MP Millicent Odhiambo, EALA MP Oburu Odinga, among others.

The event took place concurrently with an event at State House where National prayers were held.

Among leaders at State House included Deputy President William Ruto, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Foreign CAS Ababu Namwamba, among others.

Some of the prayer items during the event will be the Covid-19 pandemic, terrorism, corruption, and rising political tensions.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i also skipped the ceremony and photos shared online placed him at Makairo, West Mugirango, where another event was taking place.

Matiang’i was in the company of Nyamira Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi and Senator Okong’o Mogeni.

