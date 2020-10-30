Friday, October 30, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kung’u Muigai on Tuesday led a delegation of Kikuyu elders to meet Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

The meeting came amid rising political temperatures in the country over the Building Bridges Initiative report which has divided leaders’ right in the middle.

Kung’u, who is the patron of the National Council of Elders, was accompanied by Chairman Phares Rutere and the Nationhood Sector Principal Administrative Secretary Michael Ndung’u.

The elders urged Ruto to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and aid Uhuru in securing his legacy of uniting the country.

“Ruto is ready to engage with other leaders to strengthen the document, eliminate contentious issues, respect separation of powers and make it more focused on the issues about ordinary Kenyans,” DP’s spokesperson David Mugonyi stated.

The elders have allegedly also sought an appointment with the Head of State and are waiting for approval from the State House.

They will also meet Odinga after he flies back from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ruto questioned various aspects of the BBI proposal at Bomas of Kenya where Kenyatta and Odinga met leaders to discuss the initiative.

The DP voiced concerns over the motive behind changes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and also the decision to create more executive positions.

BBI calls for more involvement of political parties and recommends four commissioners to represent parties at IEBC.

