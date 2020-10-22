Thursday October 22, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday, October 21, received the final BBI report at Kisii State Lodge.

So how is the BBI report seeking to end the divisive elections that the country has witnessed in every general election?

Well, the report has introduced a raft of changes in the nature and structure of the national executive to make it more inclusive and ensure that as many Kenyan communities feel part of the Government.

While borrowing a leaf from our neighbours Tanzania, BBI has proposed the establishment of a Prime Minister (PM) who shall be appointed by the President.

Within seven days of the President being sworn in after a general election, s/he shall nominate a PM.

The PM shall be appointed from the party or coalition of parties that are a majority in the National Assembly.

The PM should then be approved by the National Assembly by way of voting within seven days of the speaker receiving a nomination from the President.

The PM may lose his or her seat if fired by the President, resignation, or a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

Here are the functions of the Prime Minister according to BBI report;-

The PM shall be the leader of Government business in the National Assembly, Oversee the legislative agenda in the National Assembly on behalf of the Government, Supervise the execution of the functions of ministers in Government departments, Chair Cabinet meetings as assigned by the President, Assign any of the functions of the Office of the Deputy Prime Ministers, and Perform any other duty assigned by the President or conferred by legislation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST