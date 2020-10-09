Friday, October 9, 2020 – Embattled Deputy President William Ruto has denied all accusations leveled against him by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Cabinet that he is sabotaging Government and rising political tension in the country.

The Cabinet Secretaries reportedly dared Ruto to quit from his position as Deputy President and accused him of sabotaging the Government and leading attacks on Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The DP’s ‘hustler’ movement was pointed out to be a channel of spearheading divisive campaigns in the name of empowering young people.

However, in a tweet, the DP defended himself against all accusations arguing that he was out to empower the youth.

He refuted that he was campaigning early and laying a strategy to succeed Kenyatta.

“Who are Cabinet Secretaries challenging? To do what? Hii itumiwe kufunga matumbo,” Ruto added while reacting to the report on his social media pages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST