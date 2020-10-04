Sunday, October 4, 2020 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has urged Kenyans not to easily forget the COVID-19 scandal that saw irregular procurement and fraudulent payments amounting to Ksh 7.8 billion by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Venting on social media, Sudi, who is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, asked Kenyans to help him hold to account those that had misappropriated the Covid-19 money, using gestures to show that he had been gagged by the court and could not talk in-depth on the matter.

“Wakenya wenzangu, nawaomba sana kwa heshima, tafadhali msiwachilie watapeli wezi wa coronavirus, waende na hio pesa hivyo (Fellow Kenyans, do not allow corrupt individuals who stole money that was meant for Covid-19 supplies, to go scot-free),” he stated.

The vocal legislator alleged that the perpetrators were using political utterances to take public attention away from the topic.

“All the confusion that you are witnessing is because they want Kenyans to forget about the scandal.”

“When you see Tuju holding press conferences, the Government sending the police on me, it is because they want Kenyans to forget the matter,” Sudi stated.

“Please help me,” he added.

Sudi’s statements came weeks after he was released on a Ksh500,000 cash bail by the High Court in Nakuru over inciteful statements.

Judge Joel Ngugi barred the MP from making utterances deemed inciteful by the prosecution as well as addressing public rallies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST