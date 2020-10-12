Monday, October 11, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has issued a new directive to teachers after the commencement of phased reopening.

Speaking at Olympic Primary School in Kibera while assessing the learning situation after grade four, class eight and form four students reported back to school, Magoha asked teachers in schools across the country to draft a list of students with pre-existing conditions so as to provide them with extra care.

“I urge Principals and teachers to compile a list of learners with pre-existing conditions, for example, children with asthma, so that necessary attention can be given to them,” said Magoha.

Magoha asked schools to also liaise with health facilities aligned to them to offer care to the students with pre-existing conditions.

The CS urged schools to ensure the mandatory use of face masks and thermo-guns.

With the rising cases of teenage pregnancies reported across the country during the pandemic, Magoha encouraged those affected to report back to school.

“For those children who are pregnant, I assure them that they have nothing to fear and should come back to school.”

“Teachers should be empathic to them and give them assistance,” he stated.

Parents have expressed their concerns over school fees after being affected by the negative economic impact of Covid-19, but Magoha reiterated that no child should be sent home because of failing to pay school fees.

He added that students should not be excluded in the resumption plans after failing to enroll for online classes when schools closed due to the pandemic.

