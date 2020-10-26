Monday, October 26, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha’s decision to abandon the full school reopening plans has exposed learning institutions to a new crisis.

Class 8 candidates are set to sit for their KCPE exams from March 22, 2021 to March 24, 2021 with a huge accommodation challenge now facing secondary schools.

Form 1 students are currently at home and are yet to complete term one meaning when learning institutions reopen in January, as earlier planned, schools are bound to have two Form one classes.

According to the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), 1,187,517 candidates were registered in 2020 for KCPE exams forming the highest number ever recorded in the country.

The current Form 1 class comprises about one million learners meaning that classes will be overcrowded when the KCPE class of 2020 proceeds to Form 1.

Another challenge facing schools is in the pre-primary one classes where an estimated 1.5 million learners are expected to enroll in various institutions for the first time.

The current class is yet to complete the first term making it hard for them to transition into the next class when schools fully reopen.

Yesterday, Magoha announced that the government has shelved plans to fully reopen schools after the country recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases.

