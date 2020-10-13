Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have hit out at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, telling them to prepare to take responsibility for the violence witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a County last week, in which two people were killed and several others injured.

Speaking at a funeral in Mathira, Nyeri County, on Tuesday, the Tanga Tanga legislators warned the CS and the IG that the International Criminal Court (ICC) might come calling for them, saying the deaths were as a result of crimes against humanity.

They further blasted Mutyambai, telling him to avoid being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government that has only two years left in power, warning that he may face unspecified consequences in the next Government with Ruto as President.

“IG, the ICC is beckoning, you will answer for the deaths at Kenol and any other Kenyan that will die…Those misusing you now did the same to Ali before you and he ended up in ICC…Under your watch IG, people were poisoned in Kikuyu, people were evicted, all these are crimes against humanity,” said Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa.

“Polisi mtajibu maswali kwa serikali inayokuja…Uhuru hangekuwa rais kama sio Ruto, na hiyo kila mtu ata watoto wanajua…Wale waliunda serikali sasa wako nje, hiyo hatuwezi kubali…” added Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who accused police of being complicit in the Kenol chaos which he termed as being State-sponsored.

