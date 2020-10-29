Thursday, October 29, 2020 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has played parents yet again after it asked parents to clear balances with schools where their children resumed learning earlier this month.

This is even as Education CS George Magoha had told schools to bear with parents who are undergoing tough economic times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged parents with children in private schools to transfer them to public schools where they will not pay a single shilling in the name of school fees.

But speaking yesterday, Education PS Belio Kipsang, urged parents to “fulfill their obligations” especially for those with children in boarding schools.

“We are only asking for the boarding fee.”

“Children in boarding schools need meals, water, electricity and other services.”

“Whatever it is that parents were spending on their children should be transferred to schools by paying fees,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST