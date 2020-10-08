Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have sharply criticized the directive by the Government requiring that the police be notified of any political gatherings at least three days in advance.

Speaking yesterday moments after Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua’s press conference, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the advisory claiming that National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) which formulated the directives was not recognised by the Constitution.

“There is no such legal/constitutional body known as National Security Advisory Committee.”

“Assuming there was one, then it would only advise the National Security Council (NSC).”

“NSC cannot obviously meet because of internal fights among its members.”

“Stop playing politics with our security,” the senator tweeted.

Murkomen was referring to the NSC which is the highest security organ in the country, which also includes DP Ruto.

Jubilee Deputy Party Secretary-General Caleb Kositany, who is also an ally of the DP, claimed that the orders were meant to curtail media freedom.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa cautioned that the highly placed individuals would be personally liable for any eventuality.

The DP and his allies have been accusing their rivals of using the security apparatus to frustrate them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST