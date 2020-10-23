Friday, October 23, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying that he has lost his touch.

Going back to the time of the Grand Coalition Government between 2008 and 2013, Sonko said he used to admire how the former Premier would protest when he was not consulted by former President Mwai Kibaki.

In fact, he said “I used to like how Baba used to fight for his rights when he was not consulted on Government sensitive issues during Kibaki’s time”

During that time, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, was so determined that he even allowed himself to be teargassed, as he demonstrated with the people as they fought for their rights.

But since going into the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, many people have viewed him as a shadow of his former self.

Raila Odinga, who was a key defender of the Judiciary, has become an attacker of the courts saying they are frustrating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda.

