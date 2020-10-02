Friday, 02 October 2020-Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, loves courting controversy and chasing clout on social media through controversial posts that puts to doubt his leadership skills.

In his latest post on his official Instagram page, Sonko made a ratchet comment while commenting on a photo of nominated Senator Millicent Omanga working out in the gym.

Although he deleted the ‘childish’ post, Robert Alai grabbed a screenshot and lambasted Sonko, comparing him to a pig.

“The pig you elected as Governor tweet such.” Alai posted on his Twitter page and shared a screenshot of Mike Sonko’s post that he deleted.

Twitter users joined Alai in condemning the controversial Governor for his childish comment.

This is how they reacted.

