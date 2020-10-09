Friday, October 9, 2020 – A meeting organized by Deputy President William Ruto’s preferred Msambweni by-election candidate hangs in the balance after heavy police presence was witnessed on Friday.

Reports indicate that police mounted roadblocks to cordon-off the venue just hours before Independent Candidate, Feisal Abdallah Bader, was set to hold the rally.

It was not immediately clear whether the police were there to provide security for the rally or to restrict access to the grounds.

The meeting was to be attended by former Senators Johnson Muthama, Hassan Omar, Boni Khalwale, and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

The police presence was similar to the one witnessed at Kebirigo Primary School, Nyamira County, on Thursday.

Bader, former MP Suleiman Dori’s cousin, was endorsed by DP Ruto just a day after the Jubilee Party announced that it would not be fielding a candidate for the by-election.

