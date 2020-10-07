Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Jaguar dumped Ruto for President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He joined Uhuru-Raila’s allies in support of the Building Bridges Initiative, a joint project of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jaguar’s defection follows the deadly violence in Murang’a which was allegedly orchestrated by the DP and his allies, causing the death of 2 Kenyans.

“We held a meeting as Nairobi leaders to address challenges that our youth are facing countrywide so that they are not used to cause chaos,” stated Jaguar.

He vowed to use his connections and networks to stop Ruto from using the youths to commit crime on his behalf.

Prior to his defection, Jaguar was a die-hard ally of the DP and even accompanied him on tours in 2019.

