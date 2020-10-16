Friday, October 16, 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto, for involving himself in the Msambweni by-election, despite Jubilee Party indicating that they will not be fielding a candidate.

Speaking in Msambweni constituency on Friday, Joho took on William Ruto claiming that he was a coward fearing to face him thus sending the likes of Boni Khalwale, Johnson Muthama and Omar Hassan.

“The Deputy President is such a coward. Why doesn’t he come to Msambweni to campaign so that we can face off? He is sending political rejects to campaign for him. I want him to come to the ground.” Joho said.

The ODM deputy party leader also said the ODM brigade will camp in Msambweni to recapture the seat which fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori.

“I want to tell the Deputy President that Governor Samboja, Amason Kingi, Junet Mohammed and I have booked a house in Msambweni where we shall be there to monitor everything. We are going to defeat him early enough.”Joho stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST